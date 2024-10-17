First Look at Kim Kardashian as Divorce Lawyer on Ryan Murphy Show 'All's Fair'

Kim Kardashian is realizing her dream of becoming an attorney at law ... well, sort of ... because she's playing a divorce lawyer on a new show, and looking smoking hot on set.

TMZ has the first look at Kim on the set of a new Ryan Murphy show called "All's Fair" ... a legal drama coming to Hulu ... and she's filming alongside her costar Naomi Watts.

Kim plays a divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm ... and she was shooting scenes Wednesday in Camarillo, California with Naomi ... and looking sexy in the process.

Check out the photos ... Kim is commanding attention in a bright red getup that looks like a mix of snakeskin and gator skin ... and she's got shorter hair than we usually see from her, down to her shoulders.