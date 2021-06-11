Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed Baby Bar on Second Attempt, 'Totally Bummed'

Play video content E!

Kim Kardashian really needs the third time to be her charm -- she flunked the baby bar exam on her second crack at it, and even did a little bit worse.

Kim revealed the results of her test Thursday night on the series finale of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" ... which she needs to pass in order to get her license to practice law.

She was on the phone with attorneys Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson -- who helped her prep for the exam -- when she got the bad news, and Kim went from excited to "totally bummed."

Kim says she failed with a score of 463, which is slightly lower than the 474 she got on her first attempt at the test. Students need a 560 to pass.

Although KK was clearly disappointed, she said she's not going to stress about it because there are more stressful things going on, and she's just gotta do better next time.

Play video content E!

As we reported ... Kim failed the baby bar months ago, and it was later revealed she and her whole family were dealing with COVID while she was in studying crunch time.