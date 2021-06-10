Kanye West and Irina Shayk Were Together for Months Before Trip to France

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were an item long before their romantic getaway to France ... and the DMX memorial service was an early sign Ye was on the rebound.

Sources connected to the new couple tell TMZ ... Ye and Irina have been together for months, seeing each other as early as March. In fact, one of the new couple's prior hangout sessions happened in New York City in late April, when Kanye was there for DMX's celebration of life.

There were signs then that Yeezy and Irina were an item ... she was spotted wearing a custom DMX memorial shirt before it was even in the hands of the general public.

Remember ... the custom X shirts were designed by Balenciaga and commissioned by the Yeezy brand, and Kanye helped raise over $1 million for DMX's family with the profits.

As we first told you ... Ye and the supermodel were hanging in France on his 44th birthday Tuesday before hopping on a private jet Wednesday and flying back to the States together.

This is the first public dating we've seen Kanye or Kim Kardashian do since she filed for divorce back in February, but he and Irina have a bit of history ... professionally speaking.