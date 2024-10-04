Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Request Extra Patrols for L.A. Home

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren't taking any risks when it comes to the safety of their home ... requesting local police keep a close eye on their pad.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the reality TV star and the blink-182 drummer, who own multiple properties across Southern California, requested extra patrols for their marital home earlier in the week.

We're told the couple has made the request due to past trespassers who've made their way onto the property ... though, there isn't a current threat they're concerned about.

Simply put, Kourtney and Travis just want some additional police visibility around their neighborhood ... where the pair are raising their almost 1-year-old son, Rocky Thirteen.

Sadly, the Kardashians are no strangers to unwanted visitors popping up on their land ... with almost every family member facing a trespasser or 2 over the years.

For instance, an overzealous blink-182 fan once drove her car through the neighborhood's security gate in order to get close to Travis.

Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian has had a number of crazed fans showing up at her Hidden Hills home ... with one interloper appearing at her door in 2021 after sending her Plan B and a diamond ring in the mail.

The whole family lives very close to one another outside Los Angeles ... so, we're sure the famous fam is always open to a bit of extra security.

For those concerned about their own properties, cops tell TMZ ... anyone can request extra patrols in their area -- and deputies will try to make the request happen.