Travis Barker Crazed Fan Arrested, Crashes Car Through Home's Security Gate

A scary situation just unfolded outside Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's home ... after a crazed fan who was desperate to meet him drove her car through his neighborhood security gate.

Sources close to Travis tell TMZ the woman made multiple attempts to access the star's gated Los Angeles neighborhood Friday. We're told she tried at least 4 times to come in, but was turned away each time. Finally, on the 5th attempt, she took matters into her own hands ... driving through the security gate.

From there, our sources say the woman was intercepted by Travis' private security and held until police arrived. Law enforcement sources tell us the woman has been arrested.

Lucky for Travis, he wasn't home when the whole thing happened. In fact, we're told he'd been rehearsing with Blink for the band's massive headlining gig at Coachella coming up this Sunday, and was actually on his way back home when the whole thing went down.

Our sources tell us Travis' security team told him to stay put while they got the whole thing under control.

