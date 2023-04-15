Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Blink-182 Kills it at Coachella on Day One

Blink-182 Blows The House Down At Coachella ... Travis Beat Those Drums with No Distress!!!

4/15/2023 5:31 AM PT
BLINK IS BACK
TMZ.com

Blink-182 opened Coachella with a mesmerizing performance that blew the house down Friday ... and drummer Travis Barker was in fighting form with no signs of injury.

Trav and bandmates, Tom Delunge and Mark Hoppus, stepped out onto the Sahara stage as the sun was setting for their jammed packed concert at the desert festival in Indio, CA. ... and the vibe was joyful for their first show in nine years as Trav hit the skins with everything he could muster.

Of course, one of the main concerns everyone had was Trav's much-publicized hand injury. As you recall, Trav underwent surgery to repair his ring finger back in March and he posted gnarly photos of his injuries during his recovery.

Well, as it turned out, there wasn't a hint that Trav's finger was bothering him throughout the one-hour plus show. And Trav and Co. never once brought up the issue, probably 'cause there wasn't one.

As for their set list, the band played many of their hit songs, such as “Girl at the Rock Show," “Feeling This," “All The Small Things,” “Miss You” and “What’s My Age Again.” The tunes all sounded great and, in between songs, there was the usual funny banter between Tom and Mark.

Trav's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was also a main attraction. Donning dark sunglasses and a black feathered shawl with a hoodie, Kourtney stood on the side of the stage, proudly cheering on her husband and playing the role of number one fan.

After the lights dimmed post performance, Trav walked off stage and got the warmest of receptions from Kourtney, who jumped right into his arms.

Blink-182 at Coachella 2023
Launch Gallery
FEELING THIS Launch Gallery
Getty

On a scale of 1 to 10, mark this performance a thousand!!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later