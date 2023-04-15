The Indio desert was bumping into the wee hours of the morning as the 2023 Coachella Music and Arts festival rocked out on the Empire Polo Fields with some of the world's best talent, both on and off the stage!

Stars were feeling the love while getting into the festival feels like 'Vanderpump Rules' cast Ariana Madix and Dayna Kathan who shared a smooch for social media. Paris Jackson and Allessandro Ambrosio kept the classic boho vibes going with lots of hippy fringe and flashes of peace signs ... while G Eazy and 'Outerbanks' star Austin North kept it punk in black rock rags.

Blink-182 had lots of support from the side stage where Kourtney Kardashian kept things low key and Landon Barker posed at a party before Travis Barker made his big return to the drums while playing to a packed Sahara tent during a stand-out sunset performance.

You can always count on social media stars to pack the polo fields with head turning looks ... and James Charles' denim duds alongside Lele Pons' chrome bust mold were definitely worth a second glance!

If you thought that the models were going to skip out on the fun then you were way wrong. Justine Skye, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Madison Beer, Nicole Williams English and a bunch more long-legged hotties were making the desert landscape look like a catwalk.

Check out all the best photos to get a glimpse into how Hollywood gets into the best music festival in the world!