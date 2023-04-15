Big Stars to Step Out for Coachella's Neon Carnival, Festival's Biggest Party

Cara Delevingne, Casey Affleck, and Camila Cabello are just some of the names set to show up and show out at Coachella's biggest after-party ... TMZ has learned.

Neon Carnival is no doubt THE place to be for people spending their weekend at the music festival. The highly-anticipated late-night party is going down Saturday at the famed Desert International Horse Park.

Of course, this is the event that typically draws Hollywood's A-list every year. Party sources tell us Lil Nas X, Willow Smith, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, Idris Elba, Delilah Belle, YG, and Gorillaz are confirmed to step out for the party's 12th year.

We're told influencers Dixie D'Amelio, Alix Earle, Lisa Rinna's model daughter Amelia Hamlin and singer Anderson .Paak are also expected to pull up to the party which is sponsored by Levi's and Tequila Don Julio.

DJ Ruckus will be spinning behind the booth for the party which always goes well into the early morning of Sunday.

Around 10,000 people showed up to last year's shindig and we're told event organizers are expecting even more this time around.