Guess Who This Future Coachella Star Turned Into!

Before this cutie-pie with pigtails was gearing up her vocals to perform at Coachella 2023, she was just swinging around the park, throwing a thumbs-up to the camera and growing up with her older sister in Spain.

This talented lady has collaborated with some of Coachella's finest stars including The Weeknd and Billie Eilish. She's also performed on "Saturday Night Live" with Bad Bunny. To this day, her sister is her #1 fan, and she's also her personal stylist and creative director.