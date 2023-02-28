Travis Barker Undergoes Surgery for Injured Finger

Play video content

Travis Barker released new images of his grotesque hand injury as goes under the knife today ... and his injuries seem even worse than everyone thought.

The Blink-182 drummer posted a video showing his horribly deformed finger getting massaged by a doctor who asks if he feels pain. Travis responds, "I mean, yeah, it's painful."

He also posted two photos -- one showing a close up of his finger with either a lump or a bone out of place. The other picture depicts him with a Velcro strap over his damaged hand. His caption read, "Surgery tomorrow 🤞"

Travis actually reinjured the finger ... a few weeks ago he said he was playing the drums during rehearsal and smashed his finger so badly it tore some ligaments.

Here's the problem ... Blink-182 has a world tour that kicks off next month, so it's unclear exactly what condition Travis will be in to perform ... at least on the early dates.

Kourtney Kardashian seemed worried, posting ... "🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️"