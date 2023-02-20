Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Barker Rocks Hand Brace After Finger Injury in Blink-182 Rehearsals

2/20/2023 6:03 PM PT
travis barker kourtney kardashian
Travis Barker is doing all he can to heal himself before Blink-182's upcoming tour -- he's already wearing medical hardware after suffering from a gnarly finger injury.

Travis and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, were seen Monday walking hand-in-hand -- gently, we hope -- through the streets of WeHo. Both were slurping iced matcha drinks, so Trav seemed pretty relaxed ... not at all freaking out about his banged-up digit.

travis barker kourtney kardashian
If you look closely, you can see his left hand, or at least the damaged finger, is wrapped in a brace.

As we reported ... Blink-182's drummer shared a nasty pic Sunday, showing the bone in his ring finger nearly popping out of the skin.

Travis confirmed the severity of the injury earlier today ... sharing an X-ray, and it's clear his finger is either broken or dislocated.

Of course, this comes at a bad time for TB ... as Blink is set to begin its reunion world tour in less than a month.

We asked Travis about the upcoming tour and his status, but he was mum on the situation.

