Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Blink-182 Going On Reunion Tour, Tom DeLonge Back With Group

Blink-182 Going On Tour, Tom DeLonge Joining ... Band's Back Together!!!

10/11/2022 6:41 AM PT
THEY'RE COMING!!!

Blink-182's stepping back on stage once again ... and Tom DeLonge is back in the saddle after saying goodbye to the band 7 years ago.

They announced the reunion of Tom, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus with an hilarious video Tuesday -- a clip that contains even bigger news ... they've got a new album coming soon!!!

The world tour kicks off in March down in Mexico, then moves to the U.S. a couple of months later.

They've also got a new single, "Edging," which drops Friday. It'll be the first new track by Tom, Travis, and Mark in 10 years.

Blink 182 Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

The 3 worked together until their first split in 2005 ... they got back together 4 years later, but in 2015, Tom said he was officially out. Now, in the immortal words of Michael Corleone, it's ... "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!!!"

The group had briefly replaced Tom, calling their shows ... "Blink-182, with Matt Skiba." Sorry, Matt.

Getty

As you know, Travis heading on a world tour is a big deal -- he was one of the 2 survivors in a deadly plane crash in 2008, having to get multiple surgeries and spend multiple months in a burn unit.

Since then, the drummer's been avoiding flying -- but showed signs of progress last year when he took to the skies with his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian for the first time in 13 years.

4/17/22
JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE
TMZ.com

It's great to see Mark with his fellow bandmates, too -- as we reported, he battled cancer last year. We got him in WeHo earlier this year, and he told us he's cancer-free, seeming like a huge weight was lifted off him.

Rock on!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later