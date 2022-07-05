Travis Barker Returns To Work In the Studio After Hospitalization

It looks like it's back to business for Travis Barker 'cause he's getting back into the studio ... after being released from the hospital.

Travis was spotted Tuesday behind the wheel of a Mercedes G Wagon, heading into a Calabasas studio to make some musical magic.

Clearly, the Blink-182 drummer is feeling a whole lot better and looked pretty healthy, sporting black shades and a "D.O.A." T-shirt as he emerged from his vehicle in the studio's parking lot.

Travis was anything but dead on arrival, though. In fact, he greeted the studio operator with an energetic fist bump, before heading inside.

We're told several other musicians arrived at the studio about 30 minutes later along with Travis' assistant, who went on a food and coffee run for the entire crew. Whatever Travis and Co. are cooking up from behind those walls must be good ... they've been rocking out for hours, we're told.

Of course, this comes after Travis was rushed to the hospital last week. TMZ broke the story ... he had a colonoscopy that triggered pancreatitis, which is a serious health issue that kept him in the hospital bed for days as he was being treated.

Travis told folks on social media, "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

This isn't the first time we've seen Travis out since the health scare. Travis and Kourtney were also spotted taking a joyride in a vintage truck on July 4th, with Penelope and Reign cruising in the back.