Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Running Errands During Travis Barker Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian clearly has a lot on her mind while husband Travis Barker battles pancreatitis in an L.A. hospital ... spotted out running errands in L.A.

Kourtney's solemn expression says it all, as she hit a store in Encino Wednesday dressed head to toe in Travis' DTA Records merch -- which appears to be the same outfit she was wearing when she took Travis to the hospital Tuesday.

TMZ broke the story ... doctors believe a recent colonoscopy is to blame for the drummer's pancreatitis. The condition's symptoms usually include everything from severe stomach pain to nausea and vomiting.

It's currently unclear what Travis' condition is, but as we reported, his daughter posted asking fans for prayers just hours after Travis was admitted.