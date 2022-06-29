Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis After Undergoing Colonoscopy

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis Following Colonoscopy

6/29/2022 9:49 AM PT
Travis Barker is in the hospital because he has pancreatitis, and doctors believe it was triggered by a colonoscopy ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources connected to the family tell TMZ ... Travis' Tuesday hospitalization was a result of the condition -- which is an inflammation of the pancreas -- and includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. We were not told precisely when Travis had the colonoscopy, but we're told it was recent.

Kourtney Following Travis Into Hospital
As we reported, Kourtney Kardashian took Travis to West Hills hospital, near their home, early Tuesday. From there, he was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. -- one of the best facilities in the country.

Travis' daughter, Alabama, posted and deleted a pic of her dad in the hospital while he rested in a hospital bed.

It was pretty evident Travis was in severe pain during his ordeal, tweeting "God save me" from his Twitter account.

Travis and Kourtney have been married for just over a month ... and she's been by his side through his hospital stay.

