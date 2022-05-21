Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kim and Sisters Stroll Portofino Ahead of Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living it up in Portofino, Italy, ahead of their ceremonial wedding, aka wedding ceremony #3!

The already-married couple couldn't keep their hands off each other -- or their tongues -- as they strolled the streets of the scenic city.

Kourt and Trav took her son Reign for a stroll Saturday morning, ahead of the nuptials which appear to be going down this weekend at an amazing castle ... probably Saturday night.

Kim Kardashian showed up legally blonde and her daughter North was right there, along for the ride.

Lest we forget Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ... Kylie is on mommy duty as she holds on tight to daughter Stormi as they jump on a boat with the rest of the fam.

They're yachting it over there -- on a $60M boat -- as Kendall and most of the brood celebrate onboard.

As we reported, Scott Disick was not invited to the ceremony and so far we haven't seen any sign of Rob.

Wedding #3 won't sufficiently do it. We're told there'll be another shindig -- a BIG one -- once they all return to the States. It'll be for friends and fam. The question -- will Scott be invited and if so will he show?