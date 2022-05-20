Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Kardashian Arrives in Italy for Kourtney's Wedding

Kim Kardashian Ciao, Italia!!! Arrives for Kourtney's Wedding

5/20/2022 2:05 PM PT
Getty

The sister has landed -- Kim Kardashian is in Italy for Kourtney's wedding -- and as expected, she did it with a ton of fans following her every move.

Getty

Kim was just spotted in Portofino, still sporting her blonde Marilyn Monroe hair, and a figure-fitting bodysuit as she walked the streets with security close by. We should point out, Pete Davidson is nowhere in sight, but it was reported he's got his final 'SNL' duties this weekend, so looks like work took priority.

Getty

Kim joined her family -- including Kourtney, Travis, Kylie, Kris, North, Kendall and her boyfriend Devin Booker -- for dinner before heading out.

KIM IS HERE!!!
The Image Direct

TMZ broke the story, Kourtney and Travis' wedding celebrations are slated for the next 4 days, with the ceremony to take place at Castello Brown -- a structure built in the 13th century with a ton of history.

Backgrid

The wedding party enjoyed a $60M yacht early Friday, taking a plunge and enjoying a ride on a jet ski.

Even once the Italy trip ends, the partying won't be over ... we're told there will be ANOTHER celebration back in L.A. for all their friends back stateside.

