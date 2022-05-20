Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Renting Italian Castle for Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are doing it up big, as expected, when they say their "I Dos" ... renting out an Italian castle for the super intimate ceremony.

We've spoken to sources close to the couple who tell us the newlyweds are celebrating in Italy this weekend, Portofino to be exact, to exchange their vows in front of family and a select group of friends.

In all, we're told it'll be Kourtney's kids, sisters, her mom and Corey Gamble as well as some close friends. Scott Disick was NOT invited. On Travis' side, he'll have his kids and a few close friends, including bandmates.

As for where the ceremony will go down, Castello Brown -- an incredible castle on the top of a hill -- has been swarming with decorators and security. We're told the entire castle has been rented out ... where guests can marvel at the stunning views of the harbor.

The whole weekend of festivities will span over 4 days. And get this, we're told they'll have ANOTHER big reception for more of their friends back in L.A. in the near future.

Castello Brown has an incredible history, dating back to the Roman times when it was constructed to be used as a military defense -- and was used in military battles from the 13th to 19th centuries.

The Castello has also had its brush with Hollywood, serving as the site for the filming of the movie "The Enchanted April" in the 90s.

It's now a museum as well as an event and wedding venue.