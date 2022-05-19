Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Temporarily Swear Off Sex and Booze

Play video content Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands or their mouths off each other -- we know that by now -- and that makes their latest revelation shocking ... no sex!

The fam's promoting its Hulu series with a clip of the now newly-married couple talking about their plunge into an extreme cleanse -- no caffeine, no booze, no sex. It's called a panchakarma cleanse, and it sounds awful!

They didn't make clear how long the abstinence would last ... typically it's 12, 14, 21 or 28 days.

They love sex, for sure. As for booze, well the night they tried to get hitched in Vegas shows abstinence from the bottle is a real thing!