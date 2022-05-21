Tristan Thompson Does Daddy Duty with True as Khloe Celebrates Kourtney's Wedding

Khloe Kardashian is far far away from home, celebrating her sister Kourtney's wedding, so while she's gone Tristan Thompson is performing daddy duty, and it's pretty cute.

Tristan posed pics of 4-year-old True ... with the caption, "Twinz❤️❤️."

That was followed up by some serious haircare, with True becoming a mini-stylist ... applying hair gel on Tristan's dome. True is a pro, telling her dad, "I have to wash this" as she carefully styles pops. Tristan's review -- "Stylin' by True."

Tristan and Khloe are not together, but it seems they've figured out a way to make co-parenting work ... something we've seen isn't always easy, even in her own family.

As for Khloe ... she doesn't seem to have much child anxiety ... she's clearly having a blast in Portofino, celebrating her sister's wedding ... wedding #3!