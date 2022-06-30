Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Wishes Him Well After Hospitalization

Travis Barker continues to fight pancreatitis in the hospital, and he's getting support from fans and loved ones around the world ... and now, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler is joining that support team.

Shanna, who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008 and has two kids with him, tells us, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.

TMZ broke the story, doctors believe a recent colonoscopy is to blame for the drummer's current medical situation.

Moakler says, "I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried. Travis has a beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

Travis and Shanna's daughter, Alabama, has posted a few times about Travis' situation -- asking fans for prayers and sharing a photo of Travis in the hospital ... though she later deleted it.