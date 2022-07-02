Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Break Silence on Pancreatitis Scare

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are addressing the health scare that landed the former in a hospital -- and their message is one of gratitude and relief.

The Blink-182 drummer took to IG Saturday to explain what exactly had happened earlier this past week, writing ... "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

He continues, "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

TB goes on to explain that he's incredibly grateful he's doing much better after intensive treatment. His wife echoed that with her own description, which backed his account.

Kourtney writes, "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

She adds, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative." KK also gave thanks to the doctors and staff and Cedars Sinai for their care too.