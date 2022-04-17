Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Cancer-Free and Celebrating with Wife

Play video content TMZ.com

Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 has great cause to celebrate, because he's cancer-free!!!

We got Mark Saturday night leaving Craig's in WeHo, and he and his wife, Skye, seemed like a heavy weight was just lifted from them ... this, after Mark's oncologist gave him the news, which he says is a great blessing.

Mark handled his cancer battle privately ... he revealed he was dealing with it back in June and was always hopeful, and his optimism paid off. Not to say he didn't struggle ... Mark went through a round of chemo for lymphoma.

Well, now things are good, and he's looking forward to getting back in the studio with Travis Barker and co.

Speaking of Travis, you gotta hear Mark's wife when our photog asks about Travis and Kourtney tying the knot.