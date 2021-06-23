Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Battling Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has quietly been battling cancer for months, and tells us while he's got a long road ahead of him, he's grateful for the support he's received.

Hoppus says, "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

He adds, "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

The band's singer/bassist posted (and then quickly deleted) an Instagram photo of himself sitting in what appeared to be a doctor's office Wednesday, with a caption that read, "Hello, yes. One cancer treatment, please."

In the pic, Mark is seen sitting down in a chair, with an IV hooked up to his arm. He seems to be in relatively good spirits -- but his fans definitely weren't upon seeing this ... as it appears to be the first time anyone has gotten a whiff that he may be sick.

Of course, the outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming -- with countless messages of encouragement being sent his way ... and just as many telling him he can beat it. It's still unclear what sort of cancer he has exactly, or at what stage it was diagnosed.