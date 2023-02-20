Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Barker Injures Finger Again Less Than a Month Before Blink-182 Tour

Travis Barker I F***ed Up My Finger ... Again! Shares Pic Ahead of Tour

2/20/2023 6:31 AM PT
Things aren't lookin' up for Travis Barker -- the drummer messed up his finger for the second time in 2 weeks ... and he shared the gnarly pic for all to see.

The Blink-182 bandmate posted the injury Sunday, showing his ring finger in pretty bad shape ... with what appears to be some sort of lump, or even a bone out of place.

He captioned the disturbing digit photo, "Again" -- because he messed up the same finger earlier this month, which he also proudly shared with fans.

That time, his finger was also swollen, the patient's one-word description was simply, "F***." He told his fans he smashed his finger during rehearsals, dislocating it and tearing ligaments. Unclear if the latest bang-up is more of the same, though.

THEY'RE COMING!!!

Obviously, a finger injury could be brutal for a drummer like Travis ... and he's less than a month away from the Mexico kickoff of his band's world tour.

FYI -- he's supposed to be rockin' out with the group for a year straight.

Ya can't say Trav is holding back in rehearsals, but maybe he should!!!

Hopefully he can heal before the tour starts -- fingers crossed.

