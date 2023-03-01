Blink-182 Postpones Tour Over Travis Barker Finger Injury

Travis Barker's finger injury has put his band's touring plans on pause -- something fans feared that's now become a reality.

Blink-182's lead singer, Tom DeLonge, officially broke the news Wednesday -- telling their fans in Mexico and several Central and South American countries they'll have to circle back to see them some other time. The tour was set to begin in Tijuana on March 11.

Play video content Instagram / @tomdelonge

Obviously, with Travis' recent updates about his busted digits ... that probably wasn't going to happen, and now Tom and co. are confirming it with a formal postponement.

No word on when they'll be able to get back on the road, but Tom says TB's gotta get well again before they can perform as a troupe. He also apologized to ticket buyers and promises to update them in the near future.

As we reported ... Travis has been documenting his journey, posting photos and videos of his hand getting worked on in recent days. It was pretty clear he'd be out for a while.