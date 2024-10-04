Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Scandalous Halloween Decor Causes Stir

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Halloween decor appears to be as horny as they are ... the couple has put up a NSFW blow-up display in their front yard.

The reality TV star got into the Halloween spirit Friday, posting a number of seasonal photos in honor of her favorite month. However, it was her and Travis' festive display that sent fans into a tizzy ... with the PDA-loving couple putting up skeleton inflatables, which appear to be boning.

Fans are torn over the X-rated display ... with some getting a hoot out of the setup, while others declaring Kourtney needs "help" for her inappropriate decorating decisions.

Though, those familiar with Kourtney and Travis' relationship will likely applaud the twosome's bold display ... given the fact the couple are known for both loving Halloween and being hot and heavy 24/7.

Sister Kim Kardashian even parodied Kourtney and Travis' endless displays of affection while hosting "Saturday Night Live" back in 2021. In a sketch, dubbed "The People's Kourt," Kim dressed as Kourtney and licked the face of Mikey Day, who was dressed as Travis.

Kourtney and Travis have refused to tone down the loving action, however ... with the Blink-182 drummer previously hitting back at a troll for criticizing their PDA.

The pair went public with their romance in January 2021, getting engaged later that same year. In May 2022, the couple legally tied the knot at a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara ... before celebrating their nuptials again a week later with a lavish ceremony in Italy.

The duo announced they were expecting their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, the next year ... welcoming the little one hours after Kourtney's favorite holiday, Halloween, came to a close.