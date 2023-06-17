Kourtney Kardashian Announces Pregnancy with Travis Barker at Blink-182 Show

Kourtney Kardashian brought down the house at the Blink-182 concert Friday night with some earth-shattering news ... she's pregnant!!

The reality star was standing in a packed crowd watching her hubby Travis Barker and his bandmates perform Friday night at BMO Stadium in L.A. when she raised a large sign bearing an even larger message ... "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

Video of the super happy moment went viral ... showing Kourt smiling and jumping up and down with joy while holding the sign over her head.

After seeing the message, Travis stopped slapping the drums and jumped off stage to plant a big kiss on Kourt, celebrating their first child together.

Of course, everyone in the stadium -- fans and Trav's bandmates -- were cheering for the lovebirds. Kourt's sign, BTW, recreates a scene from Blink's "All the Small Things" music video.

And, no, it wasn't just for show ... Kourt later confirmed the pregnancy on her Instagram story.

As we reported, Kourt and Trav got hitched at a Santa Barbara courthouse in May 2022 after their decade-long friendship blossomed into a romance. A week later, they threw a more lavish wedding at the Dolce & Gabbana mansion in Portofino, Italy.

Around this time, Kourt started documenting her struggles with In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) -- a technique used to help people with fertility problems have babies.

Kourt even talked about it on her family's Hulu show, "The Kardashians," revealing her experience with IVF wasn't great and calling it "awful" at one point. Worse, Kourt said her prescribed medication for her IVF treatments caused her to go into menopause and, as a result, she fell into a depression and gained some weight.

She then put a pause on IVF altogether while freezing her eggs in the hopes of having her fourth child. While we don't know for sure, it's probably a good guess Kourt's egg freezing did the trick this time around. No word yet on No. 4's gender or name, but that should be forthcoming.

Kourtney shares three children with ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8. Travis, on the other hand, has 2 kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17, plus his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.