Kim Kardashian Kicks Off 44th Celebrations in Her 'Birthday Suit'

Kim Kardashian's adding another candle to the cake, and she's wasting no time -- already kick-starting the bday festivities bright and early!

The reality queen took to her IG Stories Monday, flaunting some seriously sizzling shots in a skintight nude dress she cheekily dubbed "Birthday Suit" -- because if Kim's gonna turn 44, she's doing it with a bang.

The dress, a jaw-dropping piece from Diesel's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, retails for a cool $2,081 -- and clearly loving the look, Kim couldn’t resist sharing another snap, this time zooming in for a close-up of her cleavage.

Kim also gave us a peek at her birthday cake -- complete with an October 2024 calendar on top in white icing, her special day (Oct. 21) circled, and a "Happy Birthday Kim!" message. Her stylist Dan Levi shared a pic of her being presented the cake at dinner.

Kicking off the week with her birthday, Kim's fun is just getting started! And you know the Kardashian clan -- they’ll be flooding the 'Gram with gushy birthday tributes for their queen, as per usual.