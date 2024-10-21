Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off 44th Celebrations in Her 'Birthday Suit'

Kim Kardashian Turns 44!!! In Her 'Birthday Suit'👀

kim kardashian birthday getty insta 1
Getty Composite

Kim Kardashian's adding another candle to the cake, and she's wasting no time -- already kick-starting the bday festivities bright and early!

The reality queen took to her IG Stories Monday, flaunting some seriously sizzling shots in a skintight nude dress she cheekily dubbed "Birthday Suit" -- because if Kim's gonna turn 44, she's doing it with a bang.

kim kardashian birthday suit insta 4

The dress, a jaw-dropping piece from Diesel's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, retails for a cool $2,081 -- and clearly loving the look, Kim couldn’t resist sharing another snap, this time zooming in for a close-up of her cleavage.

Kim also gave us a peek at her birthday cake -- complete with an October 2024 calendar on top in white icing, her special day (Oct. 21) circled, and a "Happy Birthday Kim!" message. Her stylist Dan Levi shared a pic of her being presented the cake at dinner.

kim kardashian birthday suit insta 5

Kicking off the week with her birthday, Kim's fun is just getting started! And you know the Kardashian clan -- they’ll be flooding the 'Gram with gushy birthday tributes for their queen, as per usual.

2024 Academy Museum Gala
Launch Gallery
STAR STUDDED GALA Launch Gallery
Getty

All this early birthday buzz follows a whirlwind week for Kim, who recently stole the spotlight at the Academy Museum Gala alongside her sisters, Kendall and Kylie.

related articles