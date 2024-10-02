Kylie Jenner Documents 'Fairytale' Paris Fashion Week Debut at Disneyland

Play video content Coperni

It's safe to say Kylie Jenner had a magical time at Paris Fashion Week ... as she hit the runway for the Coperni show, which just so happened to take place at Disneyland.

Check it out ... the reality TV star strutted her stuff in a stunning black princess gown, which was paired with matching elbow-length gloves. The lip kit mogul's runway appearance was made even more special thanks to the magical backdrop ... Disneyland Paris' castle -- a pink and blue take on Sleeping Beauty's abode.

Kylie made it clear she had the best time walking in Coperni's fashion show. The mother of two posted footage of her romantic, dark look from the runway to Instagram and thanked designers Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant for making the whole experience a "fairytale."

She added ... "Felt like a real-life princess 👸🏻."

While sister Kendall Jenner is more of a regular staple during Fashion Week, this wasn't Kylie's first-ever runway walk.

KJ made her runway debut at just 14 ... when she walked in the Abbey Dawn show during New York Fashion Week in 2011. Though, the Coperni show marked her first appearance on the runway for PFW.

Still, Kylie has been a regular fixture in the crowd at Fashion Weeks, often sitting front row at a variety of shows during the fashionable season.

Kylie has also graced a number of fashion magazines, including Elle, Vogue, and Paper, among others.