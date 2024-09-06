Justin and Hailey Bieber's Son Connected to Khloe and Kylie's Kids via Doctor

When Hailey Bieber and Justin's baby boy arrived, he was brought into this world by the same doctor who delivered kids for Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Justin and Hailey's son, Jack Blues Bieber, was delivered by Dr. Thais Aliabadi ... according to the birth certificate, obtained by TMZ.

The document says Dr. Aliabadi delivered Jack on familiar turf ... the famed Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles ... the same place Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, was born.

Hailey and Justin's doc also delivered both of Khloe and Tristan Thompson's kids, True and Tatum Thompson ... and she did the same for other celebrity mamas like Halsey and Emma Roberts.

The birth certificate reveals Jack arrived at 4:32 PM on August 22 ... the day before his famous parents announced his birth.

As we reported ... Justin and Hailey previously announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy with an Instagram post on Aug. 23, sharing a photo of the little guy's foot.

Justin's post simply said "WELCOME HOME," and declared the baby's name is Jack Blues Bieber ... which is reflected on the birth certificate.

The first-time parents did not reveal exactly when or where Jack was born ... and now we have the answer to both questions, plus the interesting doctor connection.