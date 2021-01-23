Emma Roberts' Baby Delivered by Khloe and Kylie's Doctor

Exclusive

When Emma Roberts' baby boy arrived he was brought into this world by a doctor who did the same for Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's kids.

Emma and actor Garrett Hedlund's son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, was delivered by Dr. Thais Aliabadi ... according to the birth certificate, which also shows he arrived at 5:07 PM on December 27.

The birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, says Dr. Aliabadi delivered Rhodes on familiar turf ... L.A.'s famed Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. We say it's familiar because it's the same place where Stormi Webster was born.

You'll recall ... Dr. A flew from L.A. to Ohio to deliver True Thompson for Khloe and Tristan.

TMZ broke the story ... Rhodes weighed in right around 9 lbs on the day he was born. It's Emma and Garrett's first child. During her pregnancy ... Emma wasn't shy about showing off her baby bump, as she was seen out and about town frequently.