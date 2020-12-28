Emma Roberts Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Exclusive

Emma Roberts is the proud new mother of a baby boy ... who seems set up to be quite the scholar one day.

Sources tell us the actress gave birth Sunday in L.A. to a health boy, whom she and the father, her BF Garrett Hedlund, have named ... wait for it ... Rhodes!!! We're told he weighed in right around 9 lbs. and both baby and mama bear are doing great after the delivery.

Emma hasn't been shy about showing off her baby bump either these past few months -- in fact, she just posed for a nice holiday shot a few weeks ago. She was also spotted out and about last Wednesday looking ready to pop.

This is Emma's first child, Garrett's too. The couple were first linked together shortly after Emma broke off her engagement with Evan Peters in the spring of 2019. While reports said they were keeping things caj at first ... the relationship clearly sped up, because it wasn't long before word of Emma's pregnancy surfaced, which she confirmed in August.