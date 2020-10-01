Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child

Exclusive

Nicki Minaj is a first-time mom ... she and husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their new child to the world!

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Nicki gave birth Wednesday in L.A. We don't know the baby's name or sex.

As you know ... Nicki announced her pregnancy back in July, posting a series of photos showing her looking at least 6 months along and captioning one post, "#Preggers." She did the photoshoot with famed photographer David LaChappelle.

Nicki's planned to become a mom for quite some time ... remember, last September she claimed she was retiring from the rap game to start a family. She eventually got back into music but also got married to her childhood friend.

Kenneth was right alongside Nicki when she gave birth.