Nicki Minaj Announces She Is Married

TMZ/Getty

Nicki Minaj says she's married to her high school sweetheart -- and we have every reason to believe her, because the handwriting was on the wall weeks ago.

The Queen MC made the big announcement Monday evening, telling her 106 million followers that her new name is "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty" ... taking the last name of her new boo, Kenneth Petty ... whom she's been with since at least late last year.

Nicki also posted footage from what appears to be the day they tied the knot ... "10.21.19." In the video that she posted, NM shows off custom bride and groom caps and mugs -- it would seem she and Ken had themselves a party ... this might've been the aftermath.

As we've reported ... Nicki and Ken obtained a marriage license back in June, but told her radio audience in mid-August that she'd gotten it renewed that month ... and would be getting hitched about 80 days from then. Looks like she was right on the money.

Nicki seemed to fall for Kenneth quickly, once they went public. The reason, of course, was they were old flames ... who simply rekindled their romance.

We learned about Ken's old rap sheet -- which includes convictions for manslaughter and attempted rape -- but Nicki made it clear she believes that's all in his past.