Nicki Minaj Post Photo and Video of Her Baby Nicknamed 'Papa Bear'

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty know how to make a cute kid.

We'd like to give a shout out to their son, but we don't know his name ... they haven't said. The kid's only known to everyone outside the fam as "Papa Bear."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

At any rate, the 3-month-old kid is beyond adorable. Nicki captioned the pic, "“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 .”

Papa Bear's already stylin' in designer onesies. Of course, he has the requisite bling ... a Papa Bear necklace. That's not his real name, right?

Nicki posted the pic with gratitude ...“Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on.”

Nicki added, “Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Play video content

Minaj also shared a sweet video of her son on Twitter.

“Best of 2020,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.