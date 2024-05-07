Khloe Kardashian Was Torn About Picking Up Her Baby Boy When He Was Born

Play video content SHE MD Podcast

Khloe Kardashian says she was on the fence about picking up her newborn son when he was on the verge of being delivered via surrogacy ... and her doc was willing to help.

The youngest Kardashian sister was on the SHE MD Podcast this week, where she was talking to OBGYN of the stars Dr. Thais Aliabadi and women's advocate influencer Mary Alice -- who host the pod and who brought on Khloe as their most recent guest.

Khloe talked about welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompson -- a boy named Tatum -- for whom they used a surrogate ... and whom Khloe says she had mixed feelings about as the pregnancy was ongoing, including her being torn about going to get him right away.

Khloe explains she was having a hard time connecting to the pregnancy since the baby was being brought to term through another person ... and when she finally got the news that it was time to pop him -- which happened earlier than expected -- KK says she panicked.

As she describes, she was about to embark on a Disney trip with her daughter True -- which was already planned out and all set to go right as she got the delivery news about Tatum.

Khloe says she felt she needed more time and wasn't quite ready to face the music on the baby actually being here -- almost as if she was in her own internal denial. Once the doc, Dr. A, told her there was no other choice ... Khloe says her doctor offered up an alternative.

She explains Dr. Aliabadi said she'd take the boy and take care of him herself for a while, and that when Khloe was ready to come get him ... he'd be there for her.

Khloe says she appreciated the offer and the kind gesture ... but eventually snapped out of it and went and picked up her kid. Even when he was with her though, she says it took a lot of time to form a bond with him ... something she attributes to the surrogacy.