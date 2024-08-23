Hailey Bieber Gives Birth to Baby Boy with Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber gotta be singing that song, because they're brand new parents -- she gave birth to their first child, and the kid's gonna have music on his mind!

The happy couple announced the arrival of their baby boy Friday evening ... showing off one of the little guy's feet. Justin's post simply said "WELCOME HOME."

Well, they also revealed his name ... Jack Blues Bieber. Sure, Justin's a pop singer, but maybe he's got different plans for his firstborn son.

It's unclear when exactly Jack was actually born ... for now, they're not saying -- but based on the post, it seems he's gone home with Mom and Dad.

Back in May, the A-list couple announced they were expecting their first child together with Hailey displaying a noticeable bump in footage from their vow renewal. The couple's rep later confirmed to TMZ ... HB was about 6 months along at the time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hailey later told W Magazine she probably could've hidden her baby bump for most of her pregnancy -- due to its small size. However, she was happy to share the news with the public ... telling the mag she didn't enjoy the pressure of keeping the secret.

Hailey also defended her relationship in the interview, where she revealed how she copes with the constant speculation about her marriage. As Hailey put it ... people have been rooting for her and Justin to break up since day one -- but made it clear they're perfectly happy.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 ... mere months after their reconciliation and whirlwind engagement. They officially celebrated their nuptials the next year, in a lavish ceremony attended by their family and famous friends.