Justin Bieber Shares 1st Photos from South Carolina Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot again -- and the Biebs is already admiring his bride anew in two new photos of the happy couple.

JB posted a pair of photo booth-style professional shots from Monday, with both him and Hailey kissing for the camera and then posing in goofy faces. He's got his white shirt and bow tie on, while Hailey's got her bridal dress ... which looks stunning.

Justin captioned the pics, "My bride is 🔥." The watermark in the top left corner marks their wedding date with, "The Biebers September 30, 2019."

What's funny is that the outfits seem kinda familiar. You'll recall ... Justin and Hailey went for a romantic boat ride Sunday ahead of their rehearsal dinner, wearing very similar-looking clothes as those in these pics. But, trust us, they're actually different.

BTW, other folks got in the booth as well -- which has become a bit of a hallmark at these sorts of shindigs (the Kardashians use one all the time). Speaking of that family, Kendall was one of the famous faces to step in for a pic. Jaden Smith and David Grutman hopped in too.

