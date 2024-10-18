Trans Victoria's Secret Model Hits Back at Critics After Historic Runway Walk

Play video content TMZ.com

Valentina Sampaio is feeling seen and celebrated after her inclusion in the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show ... where she made history as one of the first trans models to participate in the runway event.

We caught up with the Brazilian model following her big debut, and she made it clear the significance of her runway walk is not lost on her ... confessing the moment was "a dream come true."

She said ... "One that so many people told me, 'no.' That [the dream] would be impossible for me to ever realize -- [but] I just did."

Valentina applauded Victoria's Secret for having her participate in the returned fashion show ... saying it gave her a sense of acceptance for who she is as a model.

She noted ... "It's collectively a step forward in celebrating the rights of my community, to live and work with dignity."

Unsurprisingly, Valentina and Alex Consani's appearance in the VS Fashion Show prompted a strong reaction from trolls on the Internet ... but the model told us she isn't letting the chatter get her down.

In fact, Valentina indicated the hate had little impact on her good vibes after the show, adding ... "We are here. We always have been here. And we always will be here."

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned following a 6-year hiatus this week, where several industry legends participated to make the event one to remember. Not only did veteran Angel Tyra Banks close out the show, but supermodels Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and more all dusted off their wings, too.

Former Victoria's Secret It-Girl Gisele Bündchen did not participate, however ... with sources telling us she declined the show's invitation to walk the runway.