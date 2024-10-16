Irina Shayk, Kate Moss, Tyra Banks & More Models At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion show returned Tuesday night after a 6-year hiatus — and some of the sexiest models in the world hit the catwalk, including Irina Shayk, the Hadid sisters and Adriana Lima.

The star-studded event was held at NYC's Duggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and it kicked off with K-Pop singer Lisa performing "Moonlit Floor" and "Rockstar."

Lisa was followed by none other than Cher, who belted out a number of her famous tunes, notably "Believe" and "Strong Enough."

Tyla also cranked out a couple songs, "PUSH 2 START," and "Water," as a steady stream of beautiful models strutted down the runway.

Of course, Irina, Adriana and Gigi and Bella Hadid led the charge along with other iconic catwalkers taking the stage, such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Kate Moss, Ashley Graham, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni and Tyra Banks.

They all wore a variety of sultry outfits with wings. Gigi rocked a silk romper, Ashley was in a black lace bodysuit, Alessandra was in black lingerie, Kate was in a see-through lace black dress, Claudia and Carla also sported black ensembles that complimented their incredible physiques, and Tyra showed off her amazing figure in a black jumpsuit with a cape.

But, that wasn't all ... Olivia Culpo and Tefi Pessoa interviewed Lisa and other celebs on the Pink Carpet.