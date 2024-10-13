Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Aoki Lee Simmons Quitting Modeling, Tired of Comparisons to Mom Kimora

Aoki Lee Simmons They Tell Me I'm Not Pretty, Not My Mom ... I'm Quitting Modeling!!!

101324_aoki_lee_simmons_kal
FINISHING STRONG

Being a nepo baby ain't all that, according to Aoki Lee Simmons, who's actually bowing out of modeling, specifically, because she says everyone in the industry wants her to be her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons.

The 22-year-old explained her disappointment in a video where she revealed she's constantly told she's not pretty enough to make it in modeling -- and, if that wasn't deflating enough, she's constantly measured against Kimora.

Aoki simmons and Kimora Lee
Getty

Aoki says, "My mom is always going to be a way better model than me, it's just annoying to have that comparison sometimes."

aoki lee simmons
Getty

She says modeling is just a very hard industry, and while she's planning to "finish strong" -- like Kimora always told her to do -- Aoki's already looking past modeling, hoping to land a job in government.

aoki lee simmons

Spare her the dumb model jokes ... Aoki has a political science degree from Harvard, and plans to take the foreign service test in order to work in international relations.

aoki lee simmons
Getty

As for how she'll wrap up her modeling career ... she isn't saying, except to reveal it won't be in this year's Victoria's Secret show. Aoki says she auditioned for the VS gig, but didn't get it.

Kimora and Russell Simmons' daughter made headlines earlier this year when she briefly dated 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf. Kimora was NOT a fan of the relationship, which ended shortly thereafter.

On to the next ... a good way to sum up Aoki's 2024.

