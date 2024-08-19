Victoria's Secret Model Daniela Braga's House Hit in $1 Million Burglary

Daniela Braga's recovering from a recent break-in ... after she says she came home to find burglars had ransacked her house -- and made off with a huge haul.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Daniela arrived home late Tuesday night to discover her place had been burgled -- though the burglars were gone by the the time she arrived.

We're told the thieves smashed a back window to gain entry, then stole two safes, multiple designer bags and a ton of jewelry.

Our sources estimate the loss at over $1 million ... not chump change for even the wealthiest celebs. The LAPD's investigating -- but, no arrests so far.

BTW ... Daniela posted to IG saying the criminals took every piece of jewelry in the house ... including her engagement ring and wedding band ... and tore apart her closet too.

She says she and her husband are feeling violated after the invasion of privacy ... they're lamenting all the sentimental objects they lost ... like their baby's ultrasound pic, and jewelry once belonging to her mother-in-law.

This is the latest in a string of L.A. burglaries ... with everyone from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to Sarah Hyland and Bhad Bhabie taking a hit.