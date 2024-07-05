Marlon Wayans Has Last Laugh Over Home Robbery, 'I Don’t Own Sh**'

Play video content

Marlon Wayans is letting the robbers who targeted his L.A. area home last week know he was the wrong person to steal from 'cause he "doesn't own s***" -- this after TMZ broke the story on the burglary.

The actor broke his silence over the robbery on his IG ... telling his concerned followers in a video the thieves didn't really get their hands on much because he didn't have many valuable items.

Marlon explained, "The most valuable thing in my house is my house. So, unless you're gonna put that sh** on a truck and drag it away, then, yeah, man, you did well, but I don't own sh**."

He made it known he wasn't a flashy person -- and reiterated the same sentiments in his caption ... saying he lives a "simple life with his two cats and a 1994 Range Rover that would need to be jumpstarted to steal because its battery is dead."

He issued one last warning to future robbers ... saying, "I repeat I don't own sh** valuable. I don't have a bunch of cash or jewelry. Please pick a better 🎯 thank you and love you… still."

As we first reported, Marlon wasn't home, but his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans was, when two brazen thieves shattered a back window and entered the house.