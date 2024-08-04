L.A. Burglar Leaves Apology Note and Explains Drugs Cost a Lot
There's a new thievery etiquette in L.A. .... polite burglars who steal and show regret.
There were 10 businesses burgled and vandalized in the city of San Fernando over the last few nights, and cops think there could be just one perp.
The thief is targeting businesses, and in at least one case he left an apology note ... and a promise he'll never return.
The thief wrote, "Sorry! Need $ for drugs, won't come back."
Politeness aside, the thief was not so nice. One business owner told FOX 11 in L.A., the burglar left broken glass everywhere. He also trashed the cash register. He took the bills but left the coins, which were strewn everywhere.
That same night, he hit another business, and security cams caught him writing the note.
BTW ... there has been a slew of burglaries in L.A. and celebs, including Bhad Bhabie and Sarah Hyland have not been spared.