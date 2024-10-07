Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alessandra Ambrosio Hits Beach In Thong Swimsuit For Volleyball

Alessandra Ambrosio Serving Looks and Volleyball Skills!!!

Alessandra Ambrosio Playing Volleyball in a green thong swimsuit
Alessandra Ambrosio was living her best beach babe life, showing off her supermodel figure while crushing a game of beach volleyball this weekend!

The Brazilian beauty was absolutely serving in a mint green thong swimsuit that barely left anything to the imagination as she spiked her way through a game with pals on the Santa Monica shoreline Sunday.

The Victoria's Secret alum clearly brought her A-game, showing off some serious skills -- all while enjoying a laid-back day off.

If volleyball wasn’t already enough of a workout, Alessandra made sure to keep that killer physique in check -- busting out a resistance band for some casual squats right on the sand.

Of course, it's always a vibe seeing Alessandra kick back and relax with friends -- especially after crushing it in a modeling career that made her one of the most enviable and recognizable faces in the biz. She's earned that chill time!

