Alessandra Ambrosio Hits Beach In Thong Swimsuit For Volleyball
Alessandra Ambrosio Serving Looks and Volleyball Skills!!!
Alessandra Ambrosio was living her best beach babe life, showing off her supermodel figure while crushing a game of beach volleyball this weekend!
The Brazilian beauty was absolutely serving in a mint green thong swimsuit that barely left anything to the imagination as she spiked her way through a game with pals on the Santa Monica shoreline Sunday.
The Victoria's Secret alum clearly brought her A-game, showing off some serious skills -- all while enjoying a laid-back day off.
If volleyball wasn’t already enough of a workout, Alessandra made sure to keep that killer physique in check -- busting out a resistance band for some casual squats right on the sand.
Of course, it's always a vibe seeing Alessandra kick back and relax with friends -- especially after crushing it in a modeling career that made her one of the most enviable and recognizable faces in the biz. She's earned that chill time!