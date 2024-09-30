Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary With Sexy Pic

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary over the weekend -- and GP gave everyone a sweet glimpse into her massive sex appeal.

The actress/Goop founder posted a pic Sunday on Instagram, showing her planting a big kiss on the lips of her hubby while the lovers floated on a paddle board on a river surrounded by nature.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gwyneth, with her back to us, looked stunning in her black two-piece bikini, displaying a lot of skin and flashing her amazing bod.

Brad wasn't bashful either about putting his nearly naked physique for people to see, wearing only white swim trunks.

Sunday marked the couple's 6th wedding anniversary. You may recall ... Gwyneth and Brad got hitched in The Hamptons, New York, on September 29, 2018.

In 2010, Gwyneth first met her TV producer husband on the set of the comedy series "Glee," which Brad co-created.

But, the two didn't start dating until 2014 ... and from that point forward, they were on a path to the alter.

By the way, Gwyneth celebrated her birthday Friday turning 52 -- but let's face it -- she doesn't look a day over 22.