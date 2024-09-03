Gwyneth Paltrow Flaunts Amazing Summer Getaways On Instagram

Shows Off Her Summer Of Fun ...

Gwyneth Paltrow is flaunting all the summer fun she had with her family -- and one of her famous best buds -- actress Reese Witherspoon.

Paltrow posted a carousel of photos on Instagram Reels, showing her amazing summer with her 2 kids -- Apple, 20, and Moses, 18 -- as she traveled all over the world, touching down in exotic locations.

The 3 are seen walking through the mountains, checking out tourist attractions and flying through the clouds. In the pics, Gwyneth and Company are swimming, paddle-boarding and enjoying artwork and some great food.

There's one image of Gwyneth smiling in a bikini with Reese, also clad in a swimsuit.

Father John Misty’s “Real Love Baby” plays over the Reels clip, which includes Paltrow's hubby Brad Falchuk, the co-creator of "American Horror Story."

Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Chris has a cameo in one of the shots, capturing him with Moses parked on his lap.