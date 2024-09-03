Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Gwyneth Paltrow Flaunts Amazing Summer Getaways On Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Her Summer Of Fun ... With Family & Reese Witherspoon

Gwyneth Paltrow
Getty Composite

Gwyneth Paltrow is flaunting all the summer fun she had with her family -- and one of her famous best buds -- actress Reese Witherspoon.

Paltrow posted a carousel of photos on Instagram Reels, showing her amazing summer with her 2 kids -- Apple, 20, and Moses, 18 -- as she traveled all over the world, touching down in exotic locations.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The 3 are seen walking through the mountains, checking out tourist attractions and flying through the clouds. In the pics, Gwyneth and Company are swimming, paddle-boarding and enjoying artwork and some great food.

Gwyneth Paltrow

There's one image of Gwyneth smiling in a bikini with Reese, also clad in a swimsuit.

Father John Misty’s “Real Love Baby” plays over the Reels clip, which includes Paltrow's hubby Brad Falchuk, the co-creator of "American Horror Story."

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Chris has a cameo in one of the shots, capturing him with Moses parked on his lap.

Gwyneth Paltrow Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Gwyneth Paltrow Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

As the season comes to a close -- and it's back to school for the kids -- looks like GP's wrapped up the chill summer vibes.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later