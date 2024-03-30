Gwyneth Paltrow Says Polyamorous Relationships Aren't Her Style

Gwyneth Paltrow has been romantically linked to a lot of famous dudes over the years -- and now, she's letting the public know she handled them all one at a time ... exclusively.

The actress was doing an Ask-Me-Anything Friday -- fielding questions from fans and followers on Instagram ... and somebody asked her if she'd ever considered a "poly" relationship, meaning dating more than one person at a time.

Well, Gwyneth answered that pretty emphatically -- responding, "No thanks!” Paltrow wrote in response, adding, “Not for me but have no judgment. I’m a one man kinda gal."

The reason that's interesting ... GP has been one of the most beautiful stars in Hollywood for a long time, which tracks with her dating resume -- as we're sure you all know, she's been with some straight up hunks of the A-list caliber ... and it'd seem there was no overlap.

Gwyneth is said to have dated actors Robert Sean Leonard and Donovan Leitch Jr. ... before famously hooking up with Brad Pitt -- with whom she was with from 1994 to 1997. Then, Ben Affleck came into the picture for a bit ... as did Luke Wilson for a brief time.

Eventually, Chris Martin came along ... and they were married for a good while, before consciously uncoupling and going their separate ways. Since then, GP has married again.

Of course, she's now with Brad Falchuk, serving as a stepmom to his kids, and vice versa.

As open as Gwyneth is with everyone about her life, we've gotten even more familiar with her in light of this latest revelation. Turns out, all the fellas she was with had to wait their turn.