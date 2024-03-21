Gwyneth Paltrow Blasts Superhero Film Genre For Lack of Originality

Play video content YouTube / First We Feast

Gwyneth Paltrow's reminiscing on her glory days ... saying they don't make movies like they used to -- and blasting the superhero genre for saturating the market, despite being in many such flicks herself.

The Marvel star went on "Hot Ones" Thursday when host Sean Evans asked her about a comment "American Fiction" writer/director Cord Jefferson made at the Oscars ... basically, begging Hollywood to invest in smaller indie projects like his.

Welp, it seems like GP agrees ... saying she feels studios put more of their resources into big-budget superhero flicks these days -- and suggesting the work's suffering because of it.

Check out the vid for yourself ... Gwyneth kinda craps on the superhero genre for its lack of originality -- while adding it's impossible to cater to as many people as the studios try to while still being unique and full of substance.

Of course, Paltrow knows a thing or two about superhero movies ... she appeared as Pepper Potts -- Tony Stark/Iron Man's love interest in seven Marvel films -- so, she's been around the superhero block, which is why what she's saying is so surprising.

With that said, everyone knows Paltrow got her start in smaller-budget projects like "Se7en" and "Shakespeare in Love" -- for which she won an Oscar -- and she says the art reaches a higher form when less money is involved ... because real artists are allowed to take risks.

Gwyneth's one of many who seem burnt out on all the superhero flicks ... Paul Dano, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Aniston, Francis Ford Coppola and others have spoken out against the genre in recent years -- with John Mulaney cracking jokes about it at the Oscars.

Bigger than all those stars, though ... audiences seem sick of superhero movies as well. Just look at the box office for "Madame Web" and "The Marvels" over the last six months or so.